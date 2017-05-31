World’s first Nutella cafe opens in Chicago

CHICAGO — Nutella lovers can now head downtown for the cafe of their dreams.

The world’s first Nutella Cafe opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Michigan Avenue and Lake Street near Millennium Park.

Ferraro says the the first 400 people in line will receive special surprises.

The two-level cafe will serve all kinds of Nutella treats, and also breakfast, lunch and dinner.

This is the first restaurant owned and operated by Ferrero.

Menu items include baguettes with Nutella, hazelnut and blueberry granola with yogurt and Nutella, and Italian specialties.

For more information on the Nutella Cafe menu, updates, location and hours of operation visit www.Facebook.com/NutellaCafeChicago.