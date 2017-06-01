Anthony Herron talks Bears & NBA Finals on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Years ago, Sports Feed was on CLTV with a different name.

"Sports Page" was in a different building in Oak Brook but still covered all of the sports in Chicago as Sports Feed does today.

Back then, Anthony Herron was a high school football player featured on "Sports Page" for his achievement as a football player at Bolingbrook High School.

Nearly two decades later, now as a broadcaster for NBC Sports and the Pac-12 Network, Herron returned to Sports Feed to share his expertise on the Bears & the NBA Finals. He also discussed his upcoming football camp with Josh Frydman as well.

Watch Anthony's segments on Thursday's show in the video above or below. To learn more about Anthony's football camp this weekend, click here.