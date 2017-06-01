Firefighter found dead in South Side home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A firefighter was found dead inside his far South Side home this afternoon.

His fellow firefighters responded to a blaze 11000 block of S. St. Louis in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood around 3:30 p.m

While searching the home and battling the fire, they discovered the body of Lt Rob Spoon in the basement.

Lt Spoon was rushed to a waiting ambulance but WGN News learned it quickly became clear he had taken his own life.

Lt Spoon was a full-time paramedic for the Chicago Fire Dept and a part-time firefighter and paramedic at the small department in Hometown.

It is with deep regret & sorrow to report the sudden death of Lt Rob Spoon today. pic.twitter.com/4sxMo4tHTt — Hometown Fire (@HometownFPD) June 2, 2017

Fellow firefighters call Spoon a leader and as well as a prankster.

In 2015, the Hometown department named Spoon firefighter of the year for his work coordinating its EMS department.

His death hit area first-responders very hard. Back in November, WGN’s Dina Bair did a special report on PTSD and its impact on firefighters.

Lt Spoon was close friends with Lt Ryan Elwood, nephew of WGN New’s own Patrick Elwood. Ryan, also a Hometown firefighter, also took his own life on September 8th, 2015. His family shared his story as part of the special report.