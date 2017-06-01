Firefighters fight 3-alarm fire at Famsa Furniture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a Northwest Side furniture store.

It's happening at Famsa Furniture, located near the 2900 block of North Milwaukee. Fire officials have elevated the fire to a 3-alarm and say the building will collapse onto the street.

Milwaukee is closed between Kimball and Central Park while firefighters work to put the fire out.

The building was not yet open for business and no one was inside when the fire alarms were tripped, say fire officials.

Firefighters are fighting in defensive mode, which means no firefighters are inside the building.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.