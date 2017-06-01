Gary Cohen talks Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This is not the time to panic by any means, but a healthy amount of concern is certainly warranted.

The Cubs are now past Memorial Day and into June and sit two games under .500. They're only a few games back of first place in a mediocre NL Central, but inconsistent play has some of the fans already a bit anxious.

Even though the team is keeping things calm, is there a reason to get worried about the defending World Champions? Gary Cohen, the editor-in-chief of Vine Line, appeared on Sports Feed to discuss that and a number of topics on the team with Josh Frydman.

To watch Gary's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.