Illinois lawmakers fail to pass budget, miss spring deadline

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers missed their deadline to pass a budget during their spring session.

The work for a budget will now continue into June for a second year in a row.

House Democrats did not vote on a plan passed by the senate. Now it will take a three-fifths majority to pass a budget instead of a simple majority.

That means Democrats will need some Republican support.

Last year lawmakers agreed to a short term budget to keep school open instead of agreeing to a full year plan.

Illinois has over 14 billion dollars in unpaid bills.