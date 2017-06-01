Indiana toll rates going up starting June

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. -- Drivers on the Indiana toll road can get ready to dig deeper into their pockets.

Toll rates are going up effective June first. For those who drive the entire East-West toll road across Northern Indiana with a transponder, it will cost about $10.50, which is more than double the current toll.

From the Illinois-Indiana state line to the Portage exit, it will cost just over two dollars.

For the past 10 years, motorists have been getting discounted rates, made possible from subsidies when the road was leased to a private company.