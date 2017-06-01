May crime stats show continued decline in violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department has released May crime statistics and it shows a continued decline in violence across the city.

Wednesday night's fatal shooting brings the number of murders in May to 56. That's fewer than this time last year, but Supt. Eddie Johnson said that's still too high.

The overall number of shooting incidents in 2017 is down by 14 percent while murders are down 17 percent. But the total number of people shot so far this year is well over a thousand.

CPD recently launched several initiatives and new technology aimed at curbing violence.