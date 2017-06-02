$3M bond for Bartlett man charged in wife’s murder

BARTLETT, Ill. — A judge set bond at $3 million for a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

Police say Nancy Madonia’s children found her body in her bathroom Wednesday morning.

An autopsy determined she’d been strangled.

Officers say her husband, Carlo Madonia, 58, was in the kitchen with blood on his shirt.

He reportedly told police he’d had an altercation with his wife.

Madonia told police he tried to hang himself afterward but wasn’t able to go through with it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.