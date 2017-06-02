Ride share drivers among those who honored murdered man at funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE, Ill. -- Friends and family gathered to honor the Uber driver who was murdered Tuesday.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral Friday afternoon for 34-year-old Grant Nelson.

They remembered him as funny and witty and a man who loved animals.

Other ride share drivers joined together to honor their colleague with a procession from the funeral home to Nelson’s final resting place.

Many saying they don’t feel safe enough yet to return to work after what happened.

“Our community was notably rocked by the circumstances of Grant’s death,” driver Miemma Fine said. “We’re all here because this affects us –it affects any person that gets into a rideshare car. We’ve got to keep each other safe.”

16-year-old Eliza Wasni, who attended Taft High School, is accused of killing Nelson early Tuesday morning in Lincolnwood.

Prosecutors say she stole a knife and a machete from Wal-Mart, called an Uber and then attacked her driver.

Police found the girl hiding behind an office building still holding the weapons and wearing only her bra and leggings.

Wasni is being held without bail. She was charged as an adult.

Friday at Nelson’s funeral, rideshare drivers say they felt compelled come out and show their support and acknowledged this unprovoked crime could have happened to any one of them.

“We put our lives on the line for our passengers every day and a lot of times they don’t appreciate it,” Fine said.