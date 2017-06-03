Community volunteers come together to beautify Englewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Saturday was an absolutely perfect day today to spruce-up a neighborhood like Englewood, where some 300 people turned out to work side-by-side to beautify their area.

During the 30th Annual Neighbor Works Day, sponsored by neighborhood housing services of Chicago.

the organization is driven by the belief that home ownership is essential to strengthening households and communities.

One project took place at the Montessori School, where volunteers created a garden and outdoor learning space.