Does Bryce Harper see a future with the Cubs?

CHICAGO – The Cubs already have one native of Las Vegas on their team who has won an MVP award and is one of the elite players in all of Major League Baseball.

Could you ever imagine two? Bryce Harper might.

That’s according to Peter Gammons, the longtime MLB writer, who dropped a big surprise on “The Mully and Hanley” show on 670 The Score on Friday. He told the hosts of the show that the Nationals’ talented outfielder would like to join the Chicago Cubs in free agency after the 2018 season.

“I have people that tell me that Bryce Harper really would prefer to play for the Cubs,” said Gammons on “The Mully and Hanley Show.”

The idea of Harper joining the Cubs would be a dream scenario for fans as he would join Bryant as perhaps the best one-two punch in the major leagues. The 2015 National League MVP, Harper has a career average of .282 with 136 homers since joining the Nationals in 2012. This year he’s hitting .328 with 15 homers and 43 RBIs for Washington, who currently sits in first place in the National League East.

How realistic are the Cubs’ chances of getting him? Not great.

Harper will likely demand one of the highest if not the biggest contract in the league. On top of that, the Cubs still have to sign Bryant to a long-term deal which will likely be very pricey. None of this can even happen until the winter of 2018 since Harper signed a $21.65 million contract extension with the Nationals through then.

So while Bryce might have interest, it appears the two Las Vegas stars will stay opponents rather than teammates in as their bright careers continue.