Green City Market bringing organic goodies to West Loop, Wrigley Field this summer

CHICAGO -- Opening day of Green City Market in the West Loop is a signal that summer is near and we all get the spoils.

"You can get everything from grass fed beef, to the dairy, to the yogurt, great prepared food and of course fresh fruits and vegetables," said Melissa Flynn, Executive Director of Green City Market

And starting June 15, Green City will be coming to Wrigley Field on some Thursdays, and on July 20th is the Big Chef Barbecue with over 100 chefs in Lincoln Park.

"We started with six farmers and now almost about 20 years later we have 65 farmers that work with us," Flynn said.

Executive Chef Chris Gawronski of the Gage and Acanto restaurants made a salad of fresh produce all from the market.

"Everything is picked ripe everything tastes like the sun, sun ripened, has the sugars I guess you say the love, you can feel it, you can taste it, it makes me happy, it's my favorite time," Gawronski said.

Even the youngest customers seem to understand how cool it is to have a farmers market, with actual farmers to talk with, right in the middle of the city.

"I like that its organic and local and everything is in season," said 10-year-old Joe Flynn.