Man killed after falling through doors of moving party bus

DEERFIELD -- Police say 27-year-old James Larsen from Libertyville was killed after he accidentally fell out of a moving party bus and then was hit by a car around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Illinois State Police say as the bus was traveling northbound on I-294 near Lake Cook Rd., Larsen got up to change the radio station, tripped and fell down the stairs leading to the door of the bus. As he fell into the doors they opened, police said, and he fell onto the interstate. A black SUV hit him and kept on going, leaving behind a piece of its bumper.

Now, police want to talk to the driver of that SUV as they try to get to the bottom of exactly how the doors opened on the bus.

Larsen's parents say he had been out with former co-workers for a birthday celebration. They were too upset to speak on camera, but said they want to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else's child.

There have been reports of deaths linked to malfunctioning doors on party buses in recent years including another case in California.