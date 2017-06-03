× Miguel Gonzalez can’t repeat his success for the White Sox against the Tigers

DETROIT – Six days before, he flirted with history.

Standing on the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field, Miguel Gonzalez entered the game against the Tigers having faced just 18 batters. Not one of them had reached base until that point, putting the young pitcher just nine outs short of a Perfect Game.

It didn’t happen. Detroit got a runner with an error then Alex Avila broke up the no-hitter with a smack to right in that seventh inning. It didn’t matter much as Gonzalez’s effort was enough to give the White Sox a comfortable 7-3 victory.

Miguel would have loved to have come close to that performance when he faced the Tigers again under a week removed from that performance in Chicago.

In an opposite performance of his one last Sunday, Gonzalez was rocked for three homers and six runs in six innings as the White Sox were blasted out of Comerica Park 10-1 on Saturday afternoon. The effort dropped the pitcher to 4-6 on the season as the White Sox lost their fourth-straight game.

Things got away from Gonzalez in the second inning when he allowed back-to-back homers to Nick Castellanos and Alex Presley to put his team down 2-0. In the fourth inning the Tigers blew the game open starting with RBI singles from Jose Iglesias and Andrew Romine to make it 4-0. Former White Sox catcher Alex Avila parked a two-run homer into the left field bullpen to make the lead six as hopes for a second great performance for Gonzalez against the Tigers faded away quickly.