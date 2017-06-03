Schwarber’s Grand Slam helps the Cubs knock off the Cardinals again

CHICAGO – After a World Series of so much positive chatter, the talk about the Cubs’ young slugging outfielder has been a bit more negative of late.

After getting just one hit in 16 plate appearances on the West Coast road trip, some were even wondering if Kyle Schwarber needed some time in the minor leagues to get things figured out. That’s what happens when you’re batting well under .200 on June 1st.

On Saturday afternoon, however, Schwarber turned the talk about himself around after the biggest moment of his third season in Major League Baseball.

With the bases loaded in the 7th inning against the Cardinals, the outfielder parked a Grand Slam into the left field seats to send another packed Wrigley Field crowd into delirium. His first career Grand Slam gave the Cubs all the runs they would need in a 5-3 victory over St. Louis – their second in as many days.

The win puts the Cubs back at .500 and has fans feeling a bit better after a 0-6 West Coast road trip.