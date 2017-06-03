Student sells own belongings, hosts garage sale to raise money for boy battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A high school student is hosting a garage sale in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood to benefit a little boy with serious medical needs.

Tim Long, a junior at St. Rita High School on the South Side organized the three-day event to help Beau Dowling, a two-year-old battling cancer.

Long is championing the effort in part because he's the recipient of a scholarship in honor of little Beau's uncle, Kevin Dowling. Dowling was a beloved football player at Mount Carmel High School who died of heat stroke in 1995.

The garage sale is being held at 2607 w. 104th street and ends Sunday.