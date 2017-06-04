Dogs and humans run to fetch over $300,000 for no-kill animal shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Now in its 17th year, the PAWS Chicago 5K brought in 3000 humans and about 1,100 dogs to try and raise more than $300,000 for the no-kill shelter Sunday.

"We are expanding our medical center this year so we are raising funds for that to help us save more sick and injured animals," explained Sarah McDonald, PAWS Chicago.

It was the first fundraiser the organization ever held, and the tradition continues today. McDonald said the organization saves over 5,000 animals every year, and about 3,000 of those are sick and injured. So every dollar goes towards helping PAWS care for them, save them and put them in great homes.