× Don’t know how to ride a bike? Learn for free this summer

CHICAGO — If you have always wanted to ride a bicycle but don’t know how, the City is offering free classes to adults this summer.

Bike ambassadors from the city’s Department of Transportation provide the teachers, while Divvy provides the bikes, so you can learn to ride even if you don’t have your own two-wheeler. The classes run from 6 to 8 p.m., and participants will get a free helmet to wear and take home with them. Children can also attend, but any under 16 must bring their own bikes due to Divvy’s age rules.

Dates and locations of trainings on the South and West Sides are listed below, and you can learn more on the Department of Transportation’s website.

You must RSVP in advance by calling 312-744-8147.

Chicago Center for Green Technology

445 North Sacramento Blvd., 6-8 p.m.

June 12

June 26

July 10

July 24

August 7

August 21

Kennedy King College

710 West 65th St., 6-8 p.m.

June 19

July 3

July 17

July 31

August 14

August 28