From The Tower: Happy times for the Cubs again

CHICAGO - Over the past few weeks, the Cubs have channeled their inner Bulls a bit.

They went 7-2 on a homestand, then promptly lost six-straight games on the West Coast and now have won two at home against the Cardinals.

It's been a bit crazy for fans who were used to this particular group rolling through the season as they did in 2016. But the heart is going to get tested a little more as this regular season as a World Champion rolls on.

That was the first topic of Jarrett Payton's conversation "From The Tower" on Sunday's Sports Feed. Watch his talk with Josh Frydman on the Cubs from the WGN Tower in the video above.

This is starting to look like the White Sox team we expected when the season started.

The pitching is starting to falter, the hitter is slowly decreasing, and the errors are growing. That's rebuilding for you - and the White Sox looked that way this past week.

What's ahead for the team after a five-game losing streak? Jarrett and Josh discuss in the video above.

Also the hosts discussed the big milestone by one of the MLB's most well-known sluggers.

Yet why aren't people talking about Albert Pujols' 600th homer more this weekend?

Josh and Jarrett discuss in the video above.

After missing most of the playoffs with back issues, Steve Kerr will return to the Warriors sidelines on Sunday night.

It figures to give a boost to a team that, frankly, doesn't need one. Golden State is 13-0 in the playoffs and won Game 1 of the NBA Finals going away over Cleveland on Thursday.

The hosts discuss the impact of Kerr's return in the video above.

Jonathan Toews is a captain on the ice for the Blackhawks and now appears to be a leader off it as well.

This weekend, the center spoke out on climate change on Instagram after President Trump announced that the United States was pulling out of the Paris Accord.

Jarrett and Josh give their feelings on Toews' comments in the video above.