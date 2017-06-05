Cubs have a few changes in the second round of All-Star game voting

CHICAGO – It was a great weekend for the Cubs on the field and remains a pretty good one when it comes to voting for the All-Star Game.

But one of the most popular Cubs saw his lead at his position for the mid-summer classic disappear as the second round of votes came in on Monday.

Anthony Rizzo lost his lead at first base to the Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman in the numbers released by Major League Baseball. Zimmerman came in with 670,671 votes while Rizzo is just behind him with 657,702 votes.

Shortstop Addison Russell slipped one place in the voting at his position, falling behind the Reds Zach Cozart and continuing to trail Corey Seager of the Dodgers.

The good news is that they are still in good shape to overtake their fellow players at their positions as the voting continues and a few Cubs still hold onto starting positions.

Kris Bryant still holds the lead at third base with 895,752 votes – nearly 300,000 more than Nolan Arenado of the Rockies. Jason Heyward is still third in the outfield voting with 498,079 votes, which is good enough to make him one of the starters at the moment.

Javier Baez remains in second place at second place in the voting and that’s the spot where Willson Contreras remains for a second-straight week as he sits behind Yadier Molina of the Cardinals.

Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper leads all National League players with 1,459,235 votes.