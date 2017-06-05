Dixon man dives through window of moving car to save driver having a seizure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON, Ill. -- A man in Dixon is being hailed as a hero for saving a complete stranger who was having a seizure behind the wheel.

The Good Samaritan, 39-year-old Randy Tompkins, said he noticed something was wrong when a car came towards his truck in the wrong lane in Dixon last Friday.

As dashcam footage shows, Tompkins stopped, got out, and then jumped through an open window of the moving car. Once inside the vehicle, Tompkins noticed the driver was having a seizure and put his fingers in the man's mouth to keep him from swallowing his tongue.

Police called him a hero, but Tompkins told the Daily Herald he "just did what needed to be done."

The driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution.