Police search for man wanted for child luring, sexual exploitation in Albany Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are searching for a man wanted for child luring and sexual exploitation.

It comes after multiple reports of a man exposing himself to girls in the Albany Park neighborhood.

On May 4th and 22nd, a man driving a silver colored Sedan called out to young girls walking home from school.

When they walked over, he was exposing himself.

On May 26th, a man in a burgundy van tried to lure a young girl but she ran and called police.

Later that day a man approached a woman while she was walking in the 4300 block of north Spaulding. He walked up from behind and started touching her midsection.

He ran when she confronted him.

It is possible the same man may be behind all these incidents. People with any information can submit tips at TipSoft.com