Woman shot to death in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill -- Police in Waukegan are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a 24-year old woman on the street early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1600 block of 11th St. around 4:30 a.m.

Waukegan police say when they first got to the scene, the victim was gone. They later got a call from an area hospital telling them a gunshot victim had been brought to the emergency room and was pronounced dead.

Witnesses says the woman was in an SUV along with at least one other person when shots rang out.

“We currently believe that there was some sort of party or social gathering at one of the homes in this area and at some point an altercation occurred and shots were fired,” Cmdr. Joe Florip of the Waukegan Police said.

Police have not released the identity of the victim. Neighbors say she didn’t live in the area but those that did know her say she was a young mother and a sweet person.

Pernell Moore was familiar with the victim. He says she was sweet person and the mother of a 6-year-old son.

“They say he look just like her,” Moore said. “It’s sad that he will grow up without his mom.”

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. They are encouraging anyone who has information about this shooting to give them a call.