Armed robbery leads to barricade situation in Logan Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police are on scene of a barricade situation on the Northwest Side.

Police say the incident stems from an armed robbery in the 2700 block of North Milwaukee around 11 a.m.. Neighbors say it was a phone store that was robbed by a gunman who ran into a nearby building.

Police say the gunman went into a three story residential building in the 3200 block of W Diversey.

The FBI is on hand to assist Chicago police.

A hostage negotiator is said to be speaking to a woman inside. Residents in the area say that woman is the gunman's mother.

Diversey and Kedzie are both closed near Spaulding.

There are reports some people were injured during the armed robberies.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.