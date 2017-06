Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Lake Michigan is off limits to Chicago swimmers Tuesday.

High waves and dangerous currents have a triggered a beach hazard up and down the city's shore.

The hazard designation is for all exposed beaches in Northeast Illinois through Tuesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, there are life-threatening rip currents and waves up to six feet high.

People visiting Chicago beaches are being told to stay out of the water.