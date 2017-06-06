× Bulls hold postseason meeting with Jimmy Butler: Reports

CHICAGO – There are very few things that were certain when Gar Forman and Josh Paxson met with the media following the end of the Bulls’ season, but one thing was for sure.

The team, after a few weeks to decompress, would have a meeting with their star player about the future going forward.

According to a pair of reports, this finally happened this week.

Both K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune and Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times are reporting that the Butler met with management this Monday in Chicago after the forward returned from Los Angeles where he was holding some offseason workouts.

The reports indicated that the meeting was “positive” and both sides were “satisfied” with the direction of the talks.

Butler is coming off his best season as a professional and his first as they true go-to player for the Bulls following the trade of Derrick Rose. He had career-highs in points (23.9), assists (5.5) and rebounds (6.2) per game and was named to the NBA All-Star team for a third time.

With the Bulls’ franchise continuing to figure out which direction to go, Butler has been rumored in a few trades over the past year should the franchise decided to go the route of a total rebuild. Yet there is no indication from either side that a trade is desired or imminent at this time.