Dramatic surveillance video shows clerk robbed at gunpoint in NW Indiana

PORTER, Ind. -- Dramatic surveillance video shows a female store clerk being robbed at gunpoint in northwest Indiana.

The Porter Police Department released the video in hopes that someone may recognize the suspect.

At about 9:40 a.m. Monday, a man wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a bandana covering his face entered Zipp Foods, 29 Franklin St., and pointed a handgun at the clerk. He ordered her to open the cash register and then help him remove cash from the drawer.

The black hoodie has an unusual green horizontal stripe pattern. The man is 5'7" to 5'9" and is believed to be white or of mixed authenticity with a light-medium skin tone.

No one was injured in the incident. It's unclear which direction the suspect fled, and whether or not he used a vehicle in his departure.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Porter Police at 219-926-7611 or send a message to our Facebook page.