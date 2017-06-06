From Bears to Cubs, Ben Finfer discusses on Tuesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As Joe Maddon deals with the minor details of his lineup, Mitchell Trubisky is just learning the finer details of the National Football League.

It's a case of two opposites in the world of Chicago sports. The Cubs are looking towards another World Championship while the Bears are just fighting to return to respectability.

Still they both are producing a lot of conversation in Chicago and especially on recent editions of Sports Feed.

Ben Finfer of ESPN Radio 1000 discussed those teams on the show Tuesday night. He talked about the Cubs' recent winning ways and the Bears' training of a new quarterback with Jarrett Payton.

To watch his segments on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.