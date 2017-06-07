2 shot in Chicago police-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police say two men were shot and wounded after they fired at police officers late Tuesday night.

It happened around midnight in the 2900 block of North Newland in the Montclare neighborhood.

Police say the two men in a grey Sedan fired shots in their direction and hit a civilian car.

As shootout then followed. The two men were critically wounded and transported to near by hospitals.

This has been the 4th incident since Friday June 2, 2017 in which Chicago Police officers have been fired upon while on duty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.