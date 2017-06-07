4 police involved shootings reported in Chicago in 5 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two teenagers and a 12-year-old boy appeared in court today charged with shooting at Chicago police officers.

A judge ordered the three juveniles, two 17-year-olds and the 12-year-old, to be held in custody until their next court appearance.

The three juveniles were arrested after police say they shot at them from inside their car Monday on the city's west side.

Police say they were driving in a vehicle that was taken in a carjacking in Forest Park.

It is the fourth time officers have been fired at since Friday night.

Another incident took place Tuesday night when police say two men were shot by officers in the 2900 block of North Newland after they say the suspects fired at them from a car they were driving.

A shootout followed and not long after, the suspects crashed their car.

The two men were critically wounded and are now hospitalized.

Earlier today police superintendent Eddie Johnson defended his officers and once again drove home the point of the ongoing gun violence on our streets.

Tonight a Blue Lives Matter rally will be held at the 16th Police District.