Maggie Hendricks returns to Sports Feed to talk Cubs & NBA Finals

CHICAGO - Maybe it's the hitting. Maybe it's the pitching. Maybe it's Anthony Rizzo's engagement.

Whatever it is, the Cubs have found their rhythm in a return home to Wrigley Field after a miserable West Coast swing. A week ago they'd lost six-straight and now they've won five-in-a-row to jump back in a tie for first in the NL Central.

Maggie Hendricks of USA Today appeared on Sports Feed to talk about the team's recent surge on Wednesday's show. She also discussed the NBA Finals and the Warriors' dominance so far with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

