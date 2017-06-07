Residents weigh in on plans to build new CPS high school in the South Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Residents in the South Loop are weighing in on CPS' plans to build a new high school in the area.

CPS wants to convert the National Teachers Academy at 55 west Cermak Road, currently an elementary school, to a high school. It would serve the South Loop, parts of Bronzeville, Bridgeport and Chinatown. Supporters have been pushing for a neighborhood school with open enrollment.

Critics say it would displace the predominantly African American children who currently attend the National Teachers Academy.