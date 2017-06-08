Blackhawks release 2017 preseason schedule

CHICAGO – The regular season schedule won’t be released for a bit, but at least Blackhawks fans know the first time they’ll see their team on the ice this fall.

On Thursday the Blackhawks released their 2017 preseason schedule, a six-game slate that includes three games at the United Center and three games on the road.

Per usual, the team will rotate playing three squads in a two-week span – the Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins.

Joel Quenneville’s team will take the ice for the first time on Tuesday, September 19th against the Blue Jackets in Columbus. Their first home preseason came comes two days later when the Blackhawks host Original Six rival Detroit at 7:30.

See the entire preseason schedule below.