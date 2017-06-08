FeedonThis: Chicago Sports Exchange is open for business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The market was back open on Sports Feed to start buying and selling the prospects of teams or athletes in Chicago along with the nation.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman decided if they think Fred Hoiberg would be better off returning to college then staying with the Bulls, if the Warriors are the greatest NBA team ever along with the prospects of Kevin White playing at least half the season on Thursday's show.

That segment is part of #FeedonThis from the program and you can watch it in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's almost time for summer vacation for the Bears - but not quite yet.

As OTAs come to an end, the team's mandatory mini-camp is ahead this coming week at Halas Hall for a team with a number of questions.

Josh and Jarrett discuss some of them in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's always a good day when the "Nature Boy" makes Social Fodder.

See the famous person he met at the NBA Finals along with JR Smith's deleted tweet prediction in the video above.