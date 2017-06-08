Nick Friedell discusses the Bulls offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It wouldn't be a Bulls offseason if there wasn't a surprise or something weird or something that makes no sense.

So far 2017 has been no exception.

Just when you thought nothing would happen with the Bulls from the end of the season to the draft came an interesting hour on Wednesday. That's when a report spread that Fred Hoiberg was a leading candidate for the Ohio State coaching opening.

While it was shot down quickly by the coach himself, it just created more drama for a team that's had more of that then wins the past few seasons.

Nick Friedell of ESPN was on Sports Feed to discuss all of the happenings with the team in the offseason with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Nick's perspective on a number of topics on the team and the NBA Finals in the video above or below.