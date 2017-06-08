× Rumored a candidate for the Ohio State job, Fred Hoiberg appears to be staying with the Bulls

CHICAGO – Just as most Bulls fans were getting ready for another season of the same on the court, there came a bit of a jolt on Wednesday night.

Gary Parrish of CBSSports.com sent out a tweet that head coach Fred Hoiberg was a serious candidate for the open coaching position at Ohio State. That was opened up when Thad Matta was let go unexpectedly on Tuesday.

Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg has emerged as a real candidate at Ohio State, a source told @CBSSports. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) June 8, 2017

Were fans a bit surprised by the report? Perhaps, but after a rough first two seasons as head coach in Chicago it wouldn’t have been a shock if Hoiberg tried to return to the college level where he had success at Iowa State.

But the report was quickly shutdown by Hoiberg himself, who told K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune that he wasn’t going anywhere.

Fred Hoiberg: "Anytime your name is associated with great job, it's an honor. But I'm head coach of the Bulls/have no intention of leaving." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 8, 2017

Hoiberg came to the Bulls after a successful five-year run at his Alma Mater Iowa State in which he compiled a 115-56 record and made four-straight NCAA Tournament appearances. But it’s been a struggle at times since he replaced Tom Thibodeau in June of 2015.

His 83-81 regular season record are emblematic of the team’s roller coaster pace during his tenure, which has seen him endure some growing pains as an NBA head coach. In a microcosm of his time with the Bulls, the team took at 2-0 first round playoff series lead against the Celtics only to lose the next four straight after an injury to Rajon Rondo.

Immediately after the season, Bulls vice president John Paxson said the team is committed to Hoiberg for the long term since he is just two years into his five-year contract.