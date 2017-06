Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OARK LAWN, Ill. -- A suspicious fire killed a man, and sent another person to the hospital in the southwest suburbs.

The Oak Lawn fire department got a call just before 1 a.m.

The scene of the fire happened near 90th and Cicero Avenue at two mobile homes in Oak Lawn.

There is suspicion that the fire may have been set deliberately. The state fire marshal's office has been called in to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.