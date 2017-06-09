Young man who worked with disadvantaged youth killed near University of Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a former college football player, just one block from the University of Chicago.

23 year-old Xavier Joy was shot in a parking lot at 62nd and Ingleside in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Thursday night.

He was on the phone with his girlfriend at the time. She claims she heard the killer's voice. His family says his phone is the only item missing.

He was a student at Morehouse College in Atlanta. He played football for a year there. Prior to that, he played football for Whitney Young Magnet School.

On the Morehouse football roster website, Joy said that his chief ambition in life was to give back to his community and provide for his family.

Joy's mother says, he taught at CPS, Evanston schools, and was working after school to teach chess.

His father is the Executive Director of "Change Illinois," which says on its website, it is a coalition that leads systemic political and government reform.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting.