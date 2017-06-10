Dolton firefighter dies after going into cardiac arrest while responding to fire

HARVEY, Ill. — A Dolton firefighter died after he went into cardiac arrest while fighting a fire in the south suburbs Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from Harvey responded to calls of a multiple mobile home fire around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and when it became apparent they would need help, they called in the Dolton Fire Department for assistance, according to Harvey spokesman Sean Howard.

After the Dolton Fire Department was on the scene, one of the firemen collapsed and went into cardiac arrest, Howard said. He was transported unresponsive to Ingalls Memorial Hospital, and later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.