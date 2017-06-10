CHICAGO -- Thousands of people were out and about enjoying a beautiful day Saturday in Chicago. WGN's Meghan Dwyer chowed down at Rib Fest, where some vendors prepared to cook 4,000 pounds of pork ribs in a single afternoon, joined the book worms at Printer’s Row Lit Fest and got a dose of the blues (even if everyone was feeling good) at Blues Fest downtown.
Happy festival season: Rib Fest, Printer’s Row Lit Fest and Blues Fest in Chicago
