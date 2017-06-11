7-Day Forecast: More 90-degree days, storms may bring cooler air
-
Chicago’s first 90-degree day looks to come early this year
-
7-Day Forecast: First 90-degree day possible, storms mid-week
-
7-day forecast: Cooler days continue, rain possible
-
7-day forecast: Gorgeous weekend, cooler and stormy week
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures, some storms possible
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Heat continues, storms possible Thursday and Friday
-
7-Day Forecast: Mixture of sun and storms
-
7-Day Forecast: Temperatures fall then rise again, storms possible
-
7-Day Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, chance of storms at week’s end
-
7-day forecast: Rain moves in mid-week
-
-
7-Day Forecast: Plenty of 90s, rain possible during the week
-
Wet, wicked wind blows into Chicago prompting closures, warnings
-
Mostly sunny and mild week: Skilling 7 Day Forecast