× Police: 2 teens shot, critically wounded at 31st Street Beach

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot on 31st Street Beach Sunday evening, according to the Chicago Police.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck and arm, and another 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg at the beach. Both were transported to Northwestern in critical condition, a police spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.