CHIAGO -- It was a stunningly violent weekend in Chicago as a total of 32 people were shot from Saturday into Sunday. Among the violence was a drive-by shooting in the Lawndale that wounded eight people.

Activists hoped to promote calm with a peace concert and rally featuring legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma at Saint Sabina Church on the Southwest Side. WGN's Randi Belisomo has the story.