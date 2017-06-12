× 12-year-old stabbed, beaten to death in suspected domestic dispute

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was murdered in the Sheridan Park neighborhood in what appears to be a domestic dispute.

The girl, initially reported as 13-years-old, has been identified as 12-year-old Alexis Stubbs. She was stabbed and beaten to death at an apartment building on the 4600 north block of Beacon street, Sunday night.

Police have someone in custody in relation to the murder. It is suspected to be a boyfriend, or ex-boyfriend of Stubbs’ mother but has not yet been confirmed.

Stubbs died after being attacked with a knife and a hammer.

Chicago police are trying to determine the circumstances that led to the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.