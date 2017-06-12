× Bears tight end Zach Miller shows off his piano skills on Twitter

CHICAGO – While it’s certainly not a long time nor is it time which they are totally off, the Bears are on the verge of a summer vacation.

This week the team is required to be at the team’s three-day mini-camp at Halas Hall before taking off a little over a month before training camp starts at the end of July.

At least one of the Bears, offensive guard Kyle Long, is already thinking about summer based his Twitter pictures from a boat on Saturday.

Saturdays are indeed for the boys pic.twitter.com/2cPIskqoDv — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 10, 2017

While those were entertaining, it was Bears tight end Zach Miller that won the team’s social media before their last major activity of the offseason.

On both his Twitter and Instagram, Miller showed off his piano skills through a late 1990’s rap hit.

Still… Still waters run deep… Still Snoop Dogg and D.R.E #TGIF 😜 pic.twitter.com/MSTiI0g0Sl — Zach Miller (@ZMiller86) June 9, 2017

Miller played the song “Still D.R.E.” by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg that was released in October, 1999. He played the iconic beat of the song during the one-minute video that was posted on Saturday.

It takes a few seconds, but Miller’s rendition is easily recognized.

Prom 2017. #BearsCare A post shared by Zach Miller (@zmiller86) on May 21, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

Playing the piano appears to be a hobby for Miller off the field. A few weeks ago, he posted this picture of himself playing at a Bears Care event with his wife, Kristen, sitting on the piano itself.

New @taylorguitars #justAhobby in this…🔥🏠 A post shared by Zach Miller (@zmiller86) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

Miller also has posted video of himself playing a guitar over the past few months, showing off his music skills as he enters his second year as the Bears’ top tight end.

After this week, he’ll get a little break for some music before starting another season in Chicago.