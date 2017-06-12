Bears tight end Zach Miller shows off his piano skills on Twitter
CHICAGO – While it’s certainly not a long time nor is it time which they are totally off, the Bears are on the verge of a summer vacation.
This week the team is required to be at the team’s three-day mini-camp at Halas Hall before taking off a little over a month before training camp starts at the end of July.
At least one of the Bears, offensive guard Kyle Long, is already thinking about summer based his Twitter pictures from a boat on Saturday.
While those were entertaining, it was Bears tight end Zach Miller that won the team’s social media before their last major activity of the offseason.
On both his Twitter and Instagram, Miller showed off his piano skills through a late 1990’s rap hit.
Miller played the song “Still D.R.E.” by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg that was released in October, 1999. He played the iconic beat of the song during the one-minute video that was posted on Saturday.
It takes a few seconds, but Miller’s rendition is easily recognized.
Playing the piano appears to be a hobby for Miller off the field. A few weeks ago, he posted this picture of himself playing at a Bears Care event with his wife, Kristen, sitting on the piano itself.
Miller also has posted video of himself playing a guitar over the past few months, showing off his music skills as he enters his second year as the Bears’ top tight end.
After this week, he’ll get a little break for some music before starting another season in Chicago.