Before mini camp, Dave Kerner talks Bears on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - If they were a little better, this week might be a bigger deal in the middle of the summer.

But after a three-win season, the anticipation for the Bears' only mandatory workouts of May and June is a bit tempered.

Still there are a few intriguing stories about this team that's early in their rebuilding. That's especially true about the quarterback position where a one-year rental will be teaching the face of the franchise.

