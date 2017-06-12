Cubs select a pair of pitchers in the first round of the MLB Draft

CHICAGO – A few years ago, this night was a bit more significant for fans on the North Side.

Javier Baez, Albert Almora Jr, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ were just some of the recent selections by the team that ushered in a new era of Cubs baseball.

Not that it’s not a significant evening in 2017, but after a World Series championship the worries about the future take a back seat to the opportunities of the present. Still, the Cubs had two chances to find a pair of prospects in the first round of the 52nd MLB Draft on Monday night.

After years of taking hitters, Theo Epstein and the front office decided to add some arms to the farm system.

The Cubs selected a pair of pitchers in the first round of the MLB Draft, picking up left hander Brendon Little of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota with the 27th pick and then right-hander Alex Lange of LSU with the 30th selection.

A native Malvern, Pennsylvania, Little initially started at North Carolina but transferred to SCF for his second college season after little playing time. He finished his one season with the Manatees with a 5-3 record with a 2.53 ERA with 133 strikeouts compared to just 33 walks.

Lange is also known for his strikeout prowess, having fanned 134 in 2017 in helping the Tigers to a berth in the College World Series for the second time in three seasons. He’s got a 9-5 record on the season with a 2.92 ERA this season and a 29-9 career record at LSU with 390 strikeouts – second All-Time in program history.