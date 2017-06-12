Luis Robert posts video of his first home run with the White Sox organization on Instagram

CHICAGO – One thing is for sure when it comes to the newest future prospect for the White Sox – he takes a lot of pride when it comes to playing for the team on Social Media.

A post shared by Luis Robert (@luisrobertm56) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

Since signing a $25 million deal with the White Sox in May, Luis Robert has posted a number of pictures on his account of himself wearing team gear and in uniform at the team’s academy in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic.

A post shared by Luis Robert (@luisrobertm56) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

On Monday, as he has with many moments since joining the South Siders, he decided to share a major first with franchise via his Instagram account.

Mi primer hit y mi primer HR con los Medías Blancas de Chicago 👌🏿👌🏿💪🏿💪🏿 A post shared by Luis Robert (@luisrobertm56) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

This is the first homer that Robert has hit as a member of the organization during a game in Boca Chica this weekend. The outfielder shared it on his account this morning and has since been shared by the White Sox themselves.

Robert is considered one of the major pieces to the team’s rebuild that was started in the offseason with the trading of Chris Sale to the Red Sox in return for prospects. The White Sox outbid a number of teams to win the services of the speedy outfielder who was considered by some as the best player in Cuba before leaving the country to seek out an opportunity in the majors.