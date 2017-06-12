Man charged with fatal stabbing and beating of 12-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with killing his girlfriend’s daughter in a brutal stabbing and beating.

31-year-old John Singleton is accused of killing 12-year-old Alexis Stubbs Sunday night in her mother’s apartment in the 4600 block of North Beacon in Sheridan Park.

Alexis’s mother called 911 when Singleton would not leave the apartment.

Both Alexis and her mom decided to wait outside for the officers to arrive. But Alexis went back inside to talk to a neighbor. A short time later, her mother heard screams and found Alexis on the floor with stab wounds.

Police believe the 5th grader was stabbed and beaten to death by Singleton who has a lengthy criminal record that includes a conviction for domestic battery.

Police found Singleton hiding in a nearby Port-O-Potty by tracking his cellphone.

Singleton was just released from prison in April.

He recently did time for attacking his ex-girlfriend, Alexis's mother.

Singleton is due in court Tuesday.